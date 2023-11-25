The UT Martin Skyhawks (4-2) take on the Chicago State Cougars (2-5) as 3.5-point favorites on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 149.5 for the matchup.

Chicago State vs. UT Martin Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Martin -3.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Chicago State has combined with its opponent to score more than 149.5 points just twice this season.

Chicago State's games this season have had an average of 138.4 points, 11.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Chicago State is 3-3-0 against the spread this season.

Chicago State has been chosen as underdogs in four games this year and has walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

This season, the Cougars have been at least a +140 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Chicago State has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago State vs. UT Martin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Martin 3 75% 84.7 150.4 81.7 154.4 152.5 Chicago State 2 33.3% 65.7 150.4 72.7 154.4 142

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

The Cougars' 65.7 points per game are 16.0 fewer points than the 81.7 the Skyhawks give up.

Chicago State vs. UT Martin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Martin 1-3-0 0-1 2-2-0 Chicago State 3-3-0 2-1 3-3-0

Chicago State vs. UT Martin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Martin Chicago State 14-2 Home Record 8-0 4-11 Away Record 3-20 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 88.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

