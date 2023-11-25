Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Cook County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Zion-Benton High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 24

12:00 AM CT on November 24 Location: Riverside, IL

Riverside, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dyett High School at Little Village High School

Game Time: 10:55 AM CT on November 25

10:55 AM CT on November 25 Location: Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Chicago High School at Illinois Valley Central High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 25

11:00 AM CT on November 25 Location: Chillicothe, IL

Chillicothe, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dunlap High School at Ogden International

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 25

12:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School at Jacksonville High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 25

12:30 PM CT on November 25 Location: Jacksonville, IL

Jacksonville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver Military Academy at Rock Island High School

Game Time: 12:50 PM CT on November 25

12:50 PM CT on November 25 Location: Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 25

1:30 PM CT on November 25 Location: Riverside, IL

Riverside, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Freeport High School at Marshall High School - Chicago

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 25

1:30 PM CT on November 25 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

United Township High School at Wells High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 25

1:30 PM CT on November 25 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dyett High School at St. Rita High School

Game Time: 2:55 PM CT on November 25

2:55 PM CT on November 25 Location: Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Libertyville High School at Saint Viator High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25

3:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Arlington Heights, IL

Arlington Heights, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockford Lutheran High School at Thornton Township High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 25

4:30 PM CT on November 25 Location: Rockford, IL

Rockford, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ogden International at Limestone Community High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 25

4:30 PM CT on November 25 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Tinley Park High School at Phillips High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 25

5:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Quincy, IL

Quincy, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School at Marion High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 25

5:30 PM CT on November 25 Location: Jacksonville, IL

Jacksonville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carver Military Academy at Little Village High School

Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on November 25

5:50 PM CT on November 25 Location: Rock Island, IL

Rock Island, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Rita High School at Rock Island High School