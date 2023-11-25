Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cook County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Cook County, Illinois today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Cook County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Zion-Benton High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dyett High School at Little Village High School
- Game Time: 10:55 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Chicago High School at Illinois Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Chillicothe, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dunlap High School at Ogden International
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver Military Academy at Rock Island High School
- Game Time: 12:50 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Riverside-Brookfield High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Riverside, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Freeport High School at Marshall High School - Chicago
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
United Township High School at Wells High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dyett High School at St. Rita High School
- Game Time: 2:55 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Libertyville High School at Saint Viator High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Arlington Heights, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford Lutheran High School at Thornton Township High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ogden International at Limestone Community High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tinley Park High School at Phillips High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Quincy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver Military Academy at Little Village High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Rita High School at Rock Island High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Rock Island, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
