The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

DePaul vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Demons have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.

DePaul is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Huskies are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Demons sit at 347th.

The Blue Demons record 8.2 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Huskies give up (76.4).

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul put up 75.4 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.

The Blue Demons allowed 77.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.1 more points than they allowed away from home (77.4).

When it comes to three-point shooting, DePaul performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule