How to Watch DePaul vs. Northern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) will look to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.
DePaul vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
DePaul Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Demons have a 43.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.6% higher than the 39.9% of shots the Huskies' opponents have hit.
- DePaul is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Blue Demons sit at 347th.
- The Blue Demons record 8.2 fewer points per game (68.2) than the Huskies give up (76.4).
DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- DePaul put up 75.4 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.
- The Blue Demons allowed 77.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 0.1 more points than they allowed away from home (77.4).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, DePaul performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|South Dakota
|W 72-60
|Wintrust Arena
|11/17/2023
|South Carolina
|L 73-68
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/19/2023
|San Francisco
|L 70-54
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/1/2023
|Iowa State
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
