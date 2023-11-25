The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning run when visiting the DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the DePaul vs. Northern Illinois matchup.

DePaul vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

DePaul vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total DePaul Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM DePaul (-3.5) 152.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel DePaul (-3.5) 152.5 -176 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

DePaul vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends

DePaul has won one game against the spread this season.

Blue Demons games have hit the over just once this season.

Northern Illinois has compiled a 4-0-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of four times this year.

DePaul Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 DePaul is 92nd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+100000), much higher than its computer rankings (162nd).

Based on its moneyline odds, DePaul has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship.

