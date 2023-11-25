Saturday's game that pits the Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) versus the DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) at Wintrust Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-75 in favor of Northern Illinois. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on November 25.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

DePaul vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

DePaul vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 77, DePaul 75

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Northern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Illinois (-2.6)

Northern Illinois (-2.6) Computer Predicted Total: 152.3

DePaul is 1-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Northern Illinois' 4-0-0 ATS record. The Blue Demons have a 1-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Huskies have a record of 3-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons' -21 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.2 points per game (285th in college basketball) while giving up 72.4 per outing (214th in college basketball).

DePaul loses the rebound battle by 6.0 boards on average. it collects 27.2 rebounds per game, which ranks 344th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.2 per contest.

DePaul knocks down 7.2 three-pointers per game (198th in college basketball) at a 37.5% rate (62nd in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 per game its opponents make at a 31.5% rate.

The Blue Demons rank 296th in college basketball by averaging 86.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 235th in college basketball, allowing 91.9 points per 100 possessions.

DePaul and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Blue Demons commit 14.2 per game (309th in college basketball) and force 14 (88th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.