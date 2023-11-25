DePaul vs. Northern Illinois November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) will play the Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.
DePaul vs. Northern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
DePaul Top Players (2022-23)
- Umoja Gibson: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Javan Johnson: 14.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Eral Penn: 8.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Da'Sean Nelson: 10 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Philmon Gebrewhit: 5.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Northern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- David Coit: 15.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Kaleb Thornton: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zarigue Nutter: 12.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Anthony Crump: 7.7 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Darweshi Hunter: 9.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
DePaul vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|DePaul Rank
|DePaul AVG
|Northern Illinois AVG
|Northern Illinois Rank
|186th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|72
|169th
|342nd
|77.3
|Points Allowed
|75
|311th
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|30
|278th
|256th
|7.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|74th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|13.7
|323rd
