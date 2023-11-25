Saturday's contest features the Fresno State Bulldogs (4-2) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-3) squaring off at Grand Canyon University Arena (on November 25) at 2:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-62 victory for Fresno State, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Panthers enter this contest on the heels of a 63-55 loss to Nicholls on Friday.

Eastern Illinois vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Eastern Illinois vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: Fresno State 67, Eastern Illinois 62

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Panthers outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game last season, with a +198 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.1 points per game (119th in college basketball) and gave up 61.2 per outing (88th in college basketball).

In conference action, Eastern Illinois put up fewer points per game (66.8) than its season average (68.1).

Offensively the Panthers fared better when playing at home last year, averaging 70.7 points per game, compared to 65.6 per game away from home.

Eastern Illinois surrendered the same number of points in home games and on the road (61.1) last year.

