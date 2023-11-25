Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ford County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Ford County, Illinois today, we've got the information.
Ford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hoopeston Area High School at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
