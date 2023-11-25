The Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3) have an MWC matchup versus the San Diego State Aztecs (3-8). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Fresno State vs. San Diego State?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Fresno State 29, San Diego State 21

Fresno State 29, San Diego State 21 Fresno State has a 6-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter, the Bulldogs have a 3-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

San Diego State has been the underdog in seven games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

This season, the Aztecs have been at least a +170 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 67.7% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Fresno State (-5.5)



Fresno State (-5.5) Against the spread, Fresno State is 4-6-0 this year.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in six chances).

San Diego State has six wins against the spread in 10 games this season.

So far this season, the Aztecs have been installed as underdogs by a 5.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47.5)



Over (47.5) Six of Fresno State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 47.5 points.

In the San Diego State's 11 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 47.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 50.4 points per game, 2.9 points more than the total of 47.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Fresno State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 53.5 49.5 Implied Total AVG 31.4 35.8 27 ATS Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-2 4-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

San Diego State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.6 49.7 47.5 Implied Total AVG 29.3 28.6 30 ATS Record 6-4-0 2-3-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 4-6-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-7 0-3 0-4

