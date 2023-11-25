The Grambling Tigers (5-5) and the Southern Jaguars (5-5) square off at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Grambling ranks 47th in total offense (373.3 yards per game) and 34th in total defense (316 yards allowed per game) this year. On the offensive side of the ball, Southern is bottom-25, generating only 291.2 total yards per game (18th-worst). Fortunately, it is dominating on the defensive side of the ball, ceding 259.9 total yards per contest (fourth-best).

Grambling vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Grambling vs. Southern Key Statistics

Grambling Southern 373.3 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.2 (116th) 316 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.9 (5th) 156.8 (47th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 109.1 (108th) 216.5 (52nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.1 (87th) 2 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (68th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (68th)

Grambling Stats Leaders

Myles Crawley has 2,129 passing yards for Grambling, completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Chance Williams, has carried the ball 129 times for 803 yards (80.3 per game), scoring six times.

Floyd Chalk IV has carried the ball 101 times for 524 yards (52.4 per game) and eight touchdowns.

Antonio Jones' 546 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 40 times and has collected 38 catches and two touchdowns.

Lyndon Rash has hauled in 35 receptions totaling 383 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Javon Robinson has racked up 25 receptions for 324 yards, an average of 32.4 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has compiled 1,643 yards on 57.7% passing while recording 12 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

Kendric Rhymes is his team's leading rusher with 92 carries for 501 yards, or 50.1 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well.

Gary Quarles has racked up 86 carries and totaled 381 yards with three touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield's 327 receiving yards (32.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 18 catches on 14 targets with three touchdowns.

August Pitre III has caught 16 passes and compiled 242 receiving yards (24.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Colbey Washington has racked up 182 reciving yards (18.2 ypg) this season.

