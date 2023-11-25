Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henry County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Henry County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henry County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kewanee High School at Geneseo High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Geneseo, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annawan High School at Wethersfield High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Kewanee, IL
- Conference: Lincoln Trail
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.