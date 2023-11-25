The Utah Utes and the Northwestern Wildcats square off in the Las Vegas Bowl in college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Illinois.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week

Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Saluki Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals

  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 2
  • Venue: Kibbie Dome
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo

Arkansas State Red Wolves at Northern Illinois Huskies

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 23
  • Venue: Cramton Bowl
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Favorite: Arkansas State (-1)

Utah Utes at Northwestern Wildcats

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, December 23
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Favorite: Utah (-6.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.