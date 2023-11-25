Local College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Illinois
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Nicholls State Colonels and the Southern Illinois Salukis hit the field in the NCAA Division I Championship - First Round for college football postseason competition in 2023, a key matchup featuring the state of Illinois.
College Football Games to Watch in Illinois on TV This Week
Nicholls State Colonels at Southern Illinois Salukis
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Southern Illinois Salukis at Idaho Vandals
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Kibbie Dome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
Arkansas State Red Wolves at Northern Illinois Huskies
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Cramton Bowl
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arkansas State (-2.5)
Utah Utes at Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 23
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Utah (-7)
