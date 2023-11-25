Best Bets & Odds for the Illinois vs. Northwestern Game – Saturday, November 25
The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-6) and the Northwestern Wildcats (6-5) clash to try to take home the Land of Lincoln Trophy. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is Illinois vs. Northwestern?
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Illinois 24, Northwestern 23
- Illinois has gone 3-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).
- The Fighting Illini have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won each of them.
- This season, Northwestern has been the underdog seven times and won three of those games.
- The Wildcats have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Fighting Illini have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Northwestern (+5.5)
- Illinois is 3-8-0 against the spread this year.
- The Fighting Illini have been favored by 5.5 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- In Northwestern's nine games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 5.5 points or more six times this season and are 4-2 ATS in those games.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (48)
- Illinois and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 48 points six times this season.
- This season, four of Northwestern's games have finished with a combined score higher than 48 points.
- Illinois averages 22.8 points per game against Northwestern's 20.7, amounting to 4.5 points under the game's total of 48.
Splits Tables
Illinois
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.7
|44.1
|47.7
|Implied Total AVG
|26.3
|26.3
|26.2
|ATS Record
|3-8-0
|0-6-0
|3-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-6-0
|3-3-0
|2-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-1
|3-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-4
|0-2
|2-2
Northwestern
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.8
|42.4
|43.5
|Implied Total AVG
|27.1
|26.5
|28.3
|ATS Record
|7-2-0
|5-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|4-2-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-4
|2-2
|1-2
