Illinois State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's contest that pits the Illinois State Redbirds (4-1) against the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-3) at University Credit Union Pavilion has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-70 in favor of Illinois State. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 25.
The Redbirds are coming off of an 87-63 victory against UT Arlington in their last game on Friday.
Illinois State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Illinois State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois State 71, Saint Mary's (CA) 70
Illinois State Schedule Analysis
- Illinois State has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.
Illinois State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 87-63 over UT Arlington (No. 268) on November 24
- 90-86 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 306) on November 15
- 105-59 on the road over Omaha (No. 343) on November 6
Illinois State Leaders
- Maya Wong: 14.4 PTS, 75.0 FG%, 77.8 3PT% (7-for-9)
- Kate Bullman: 5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 36.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Caroline Waite: 15.4 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)
- Deanna Wilson: 14.3 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Daijah Smith: 8.2 PTS, 42.4 FG%
Illinois State Performance Insights
- The Redbirds' +86 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 86.6 points per game (16th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per outing (266th in college basketball).
