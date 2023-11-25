Saturday's contest that pits the Illinois State Redbirds (4-1) against the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-3) at University Credit Union Pavilion has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-70 in favor of Illinois State. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 25.

The Redbirds are coming off of an 87-63 victory against UT Arlington in their last game on Friday.

Illinois State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Illinois State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 71, Saint Mary's (CA) 70

Other MVC Predictions

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

Illinois State has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.

Illinois State 2023-24 Best Wins

87-63 over UT Arlington (No. 268) on November 24

90-86 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 306) on November 15

105-59 on the road over Omaha (No. 343) on November 6

Illinois State Leaders

Maya Wong: 14.4 PTS, 75.0 FG%, 77.8 3PT% (7-for-9)

14.4 PTS, 75.0 FG%, 77.8 3PT% (7-for-9) Kate Bullman: 5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 36.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 36.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Caroline Waite: 15.4 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)

15.4 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35) Deanna Wilson: 14.3 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

14.3 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Daijah Smith: 8.2 PTS, 42.4 FG%

Illinois State Performance Insights

The Redbirds' +86 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 86.6 points per game (16th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per outing (266th in college basketball).

