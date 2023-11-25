The Illinois State Redbirds (4-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Illinois State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Scoring Comparison

The Redbirds put up an average of 86.6 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 60.3 the Gaels give up.

When it scores more than 60.3 points, Illinois State is 4-1.

Saint Mary's (CA) has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.6 points.

The Gaels score 60.0 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 69.4 the Redbirds give up.

Illinois State has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 60.0 points.

The Gaels are making 43.6% of their shots from the field, 6.3% higher than the Redbirds allow to opponents (37.3%).

The Redbirds shoot 49.0% from the field, 10.4% higher than the Gaels concede.

Illinois State Leaders

Maya Wong: 14.4 PTS, 75.0 FG%, 77.8 3PT% (7-for-9)

14.4 PTS, 75.0 FG%, 77.8 3PT% (7-for-9) Kate Bullman: 5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 36.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 36.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Caroline Waite: 15.4 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)

15.4 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35) Deanna Wilson: 14.3 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)

14.3 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5) Daijah Smith: 8.2 PTS, 42.4 FG%

Illinois State Schedule