How to Watch the Illinois State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Illinois State Redbirds (4-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Saint Mary's Gaels (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. It airs at 6:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Illinois State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Illinois State vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Scoring Comparison
- The Redbirds put up an average of 86.6 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 60.3 the Gaels give up.
- When it scores more than 60.3 points, Illinois State is 4-1.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has a 3-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 86.6 points.
- The Gaels score 60.0 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 69.4 the Redbirds give up.
- Illinois State has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 60.0 points.
- The Gaels are making 43.6% of their shots from the field, 6.3% higher than the Redbirds allow to opponents (37.3%).
- The Redbirds shoot 49.0% from the field, 10.4% higher than the Gaels concede.
Illinois State Leaders
- Maya Wong: 14.4 PTS, 75.0 FG%, 77.8 3PT% (7-for-9)
- Kate Bullman: 5.6 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 36.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Caroline Waite: 15.4 PTS, 48.3 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)
- Deanna Wilson: 14.3 PTS, 47.6 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (2-for-5)
- Daijah Smith: 8.2 PTS, 42.4 FG%
Illinois State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 90-86
|Redbird Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Francis (IL)
|W 89-51
|Redbird Arena
|11/24/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 87-63
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/30/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Redbird Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ NC State
|-
|Reynolds Coliseum
