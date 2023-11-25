Illinois vs. Northwestern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 25
The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-6) and Northwestern Wildcats (6-5) meet with the Land of Lincoln Trophy at stake on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are favored by 5.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Northwestern matchup.
Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Champaign, Illinois
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
Illinois vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Illinois Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Illinois (-5.5)
|46.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Illinois (-5.5)
|46.5
|-225
|+184
Illinois vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Illinois has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
- Northwestern is 7-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
Illinois 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
