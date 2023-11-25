The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-6) and the Northwestern Wildcats (6-5) meet to try to take home the Land of Lincoln Trophy on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are 5.5-point favorites. The over/under is 48 in this game.

From an offensive standpoint, Illinois ranks 97th in the FBS with 22.8 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 89th in points allowed (378.2 points allowed per contest). Northwestern ranks sixth-worst in total yards per game (298.4), but it has been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 39th in the FBS with 342.2 total yards surrendered per contest.

Illinois vs. Northwestern Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) TV Channel: BTN

Illinois vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Illinois -5.5 -115 -105 48 -110 -110 -225 +180

Illinois Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Fighting Illini rank -16-worst with 437.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 46th by giving up 330.7 total yards per game over their last three contests.

Over the Fighting Illini's last three games, they rank 92nd in scoring offense (29.3 points per game) and -33-worst in scoring defense (28.7 points per game allowed).

From an offensive standpoint, Illinois has been a top-25 passing unit over the previous three contests with 339.7 passing yards per game (ninth-best). It has not fared as well on the other side of the ball, with 207.7 passing yards allowed per game (14th-worst) over that stretch.

The Fighting Illini have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three games, putting up 98 rushing yards per game during that stretch (-87-worst). They've been more competent defensively, allowing 123 rushing yards per game (85th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Fighting Illini have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In Illinois' past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Week 13 Big Ten Betting Trends

Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Illinois' ATS record is 3-8-0 this season.

The Fighting Illini have been favored by 5.5 points or more this season three times and failed to cover in all three.

Illinois games have gone over the point total on five of 11 occasions (45.5%).

Illinois has gone 3-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 75% of those games).

Illinois has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won each time.

The Fighting Illini have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has recorded 1,888 yards (171.6 ypg) on 175-of-270 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 282 rushing yards (25.6 ypg) on 94 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Reggie Love III has 456 rushing yards on 93 carries with four touchdowns.

Kaden Feagin has carried the ball 95 times for 438 yards (39.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Isaiah Williams' 998 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 123 times and has totaled 76 receptions and five touchdowns.

Pat Bryant has put up a 528-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes on 61 targets.

Casey Washington has hauled in 40 receptions for 452 yards, an average of 41.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Seth Coleman has collected six sacks to pace the team, while also recording eight TFL and 39 tackles.

Illinois' top-tackler, Dylan Rosiek, has 63 tackles, five TFL, and one sack this year.

Xavier Scott leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 54 tackles and three passes defended.

