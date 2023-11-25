Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kane County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:41 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Kane County, Illinois has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Kane County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Geneva, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Farmington Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Farmington, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
