Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Knox County, Illinois. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Knox County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lincoln High School at Fairfield Community High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Lawrenceville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galesburg High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Lawrenceville High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Lawrenceville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Galesburg High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
