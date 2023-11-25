Want to learn how to stream high school basketball matchups in Lake County, Illinois today? We have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mundelein High School at Grant Community High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 24

12:00 AM CT on November 24 Location: Fox Lake, IL

Fox Lake, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Zion-Benton High School at Riverside-Brookfield High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 24

12:00 AM CT on November 24 Location: Riverside, IL

Riverside, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln High School at Fairfield Community High School

Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on November 25

10:00 AM CT on November 25 Location: Lawrenceville, IL

Lawrenceville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Libertyville High School at Saint Viator High School