Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Livingston County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Livingston County, Illinois, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Livingston County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fisher High School at Tri-Point High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
LaSalle-Peru High School at Pontiac Township High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Ottawa, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prairie Central High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Gibson City, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.