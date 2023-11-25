Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Logan County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Logan County, Illinois is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Logan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Illini Central High School at Mt. Pulaski High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL
- Conference: Tomahawk
- How to Stream: Watch Here
