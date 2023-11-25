Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Madison County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Roxana High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 24
- Location: Roxana, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galesburg High School at Madison High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granite City High School at Triad High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Troy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at Moline High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Vernon High School at Triad High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Troy, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
