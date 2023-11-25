The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Madison County, Illinois today, we've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Madison County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Roxana High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM CT on November 24

12:00 AM CT on November 24 Location: Roxana, IL

Roxana, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Galesburg High School at Madison High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on November 25

10:30 AM CT on November 25 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Granite City High School at Triad High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 25

12:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Troy, IL

Troy, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison High School at Moline High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25

3:00 PM CT on November 25 Location: Galesburg, IL

Galesburg, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mt. Vernon High School at Triad High School