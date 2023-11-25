Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mason County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Mason County, Illinois? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Mason County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Illini Central High School at Mt. Pulaski High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Mt. Pulaski, IL
- Conference: Tomahawk
- How to Stream: Watch Here
