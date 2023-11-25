Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Morgan County, Illinois today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School at Jacksonville High School

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 25

12:30 PM CT on November 25 Location: Jacksonville, IL

Jacksonville, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

O'Fallon High School at Jacksonville High School