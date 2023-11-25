Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Morgan County, Illinois today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Morgan County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
O'Fallon High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
