The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) will try to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Northern Illinois vs. DePaul Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Northern Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Huskies have shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 44% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.
  • Northern Illinois has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44% from the field.
  • The Huskies are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 346th.
  • The Huskies' 87.2 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 72.4 the Blue Demons allow.
  • When it scores more than 72.4 points, Northern Illinois is 3-0.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Northern Illinois scored 77.6 points per game last season, 8.4 more than it averaged away (69.2).
  • The Huskies gave up 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 on the road.
  • Northern Illinois drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (32.6%).

Northern Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Illinois Tech W 107-55 NIU Convocation Center
11/17/2023 @ Georgia State W 70-64 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/18/2023 Little Rock W 98-93 Georgia State Convocation Center
11/25/2023 @ DePaul - Wintrust Arena
11/27/2023 @ Northwestern - Welsh-Ryan Arena
12/5/2023 Indiana State - NIU Convocation Center

