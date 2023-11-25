The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) will try to continue a four-game winning run when visiting the DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Northern Illinois vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

Northern Illinois Stats Insights

The Huskies have shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 44% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.

Northern Illinois has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44% from the field.

The Huskies are the 51st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 346th.

The Huskies' 87.2 points per game are 14.8 more points than the 72.4 the Blue Demons allow.

When it scores more than 72.4 points, Northern Illinois is 3-0.

Northern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Northern Illinois scored 77.6 points per game last season, 8.4 more than it averaged away (69.2).

The Huskies gave up 74.3 points per game at home last season, and 75.5 on the road.

Northern Illinois drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (6.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.7%) than away (32.6%).

