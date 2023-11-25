The Northern Illinois Huskies (4-1) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when visiting the DePaul Blue Demons (1-4) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the DePaul vs. Northern Illinois matchup.

Northern Illinois vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Northern Illinois vs. DePaul Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total DePaul Moneyline Northern Illinois Moneyline BetMGM DePaul (-3.5) 152.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel DePaul (-3.5) 152.5 -176 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Illinois vs. DePaul Betting Trends

Northern Illinois has covered four times in four matchups with a spread this year.

The Huskies have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in three of those contests.

DePaul has covered once in four chances against the spread this season.

Blue Demons games have gone over the point total just once this season.

