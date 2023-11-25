Saturday's game that pits the Northern Illinois Huskies (2-3) against the Indiana State Sycamores (2-3) at Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of Northern Illinois. Game time is at 11:00 AM ET on November 25.

Their last time out, the Huskies won on Friday 72-55 against Radford.

Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Northern Illinois vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 71, Indiana State 69

Other MAC Predictions

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

Northern Illinois has one loss to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Huskies are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most defeats.

Northern Illinois Leaders

Jayden Marable: 13.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 43.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

13.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 43.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Brooke Stonebraker: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 51.1 FG%

10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 51.1 FG% Grace Hunter: 8.8 PTS, 30.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

8.8 PTS, 30.4 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Tara Stauffacher: 6.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

6.0 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Kortney Drake: 7.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

Northern Illinois Performance Insights

The Huskies have a -18 scoring differential, falling short by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 66.6 points per game to rank 187th in college basketball and are allowing 70.2 per contest to rank 274th in college basketball.

