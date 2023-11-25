According to our computer model, the Northern Illinois Huskies will defeat the Kent State Golden Flashes when the two teams come together at Dix Stadium on Saturday, November 25, which starts at 12:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Northern Illinois (-19.5) Over (43.5) Northern Illinois 34, Kent State 13

Week 13 MAC Predictions

Northern Illinois Betting Info (2023)

The Huskies have an implied moneyline win probability of 92.3% in this game.

Against the spread, the Huskies are 5-6-0 this season.

The Huskies have played 11 games this year and five of them have gone over the total.

Northern Illinois games have had an average of 48.5 points this season, 5.0 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 11.8% chance of a victory for the Golden Flashes.

The Golden Flashes are only 1-8-1 against the spread this year.

Kent State is 1-3 against the spread when an underdog by 19.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Golden Flashes' 10 games with a set total.

The average point total for Kent State this year is 2.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Huskies vs. Golden Flashes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Illinois 24.2 20.6 18.2 13.7 31.4 29.0 Kent State 13.5 34.4 16.5 26.5 11.9 38.9

