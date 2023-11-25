The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-6) and the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-10) square off on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Dix Stadium in a clash of MAC opponents.

Northern Illinois ranks 87th in total offense this season (359.5 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking 20th-best in the FBS with 359.5 yards allowed per game. Kent State has been unproductive on both offense and defense this season, ranking worst in points (13.5 per game) and 13th-worst in points surrendered (34.4 per game).

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Key Statistics

Northern Illinois Kent State 359.5 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 261.8 (133rd) 314.2 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 387.4 (74th) 173 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.4 (116th) 186.5 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.5 (125th) 15 (61st) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (14th) 12 (103rd) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (127th)

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has recorded 1,891 yards (171.9 ypg) on 162-of-281 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has racked up 1,073 yards on 176 carries while finding the end zone nine times as a runner.

Gavin Williams has been handed the ball 69 times this year and racked up 345 yards (31.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph's leads his squad with 463 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 44 receptions (out of 69 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has hauled in 20 receptions totaling 313 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Grayson Barnes has compiled 16 receptions for 291 yards, an average of 26.5 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has thrown for 932 yards on 54.9% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Gavin Garcia has rushed 117 times for 460 yards, with two touchdowns.

Jaylen Thomas has run for 438 yards across 123 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Chrishon McCray paces his squad with 610 receiving yards on 41 receptions with four touchdowns.

Trell Harris has caught 23 passes and compiled 348 receiving yards (31.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Luke Floriea's 60 targets have resulted in 30 receptions for 322 yards and three touchdowns.

