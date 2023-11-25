The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-6) will face off against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-10) in MAC action on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Dix Stadium. The Golden Flashes are currently heavy, 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 44.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Northern Illinois vs. Kent State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Illinois Moneyline Kent State Moneyline BetMGM Northern Illinois (-18.5) 44.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Northern Illinois (-18.5) 43.5 -1700 +890 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 13 Odds

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Betting Trends

Northern Illinois is 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Kent State has a record of just 1-8-1 against the spread this year.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this year (in four opportunities).

Northern Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MAC +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

