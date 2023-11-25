The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-10) are 19.5-point underdogs in a home MAC matchup against the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-6) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Dix Stadium. The point total is set at 43.5.

Northern Illinois is totaling 24.2 points per game offensively this year (87th in the FBS), and is giving up 20.6 points per game (34th) on the defensive side of the ball. Kent State has been sputtering offensively, ranking second-worst with 261.8 total yards per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, giving up 387.4 total yards per contest (84th-ranked).

Northern Illinois vs. Kent State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Dix Stadium

Dix Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Northern Illinois vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Northern Illinois -19.5 -115 -105 43.5 -110 -110 -1200 +750

Northern Illinois Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Huskies rank -41-worst with 402.3 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 37th by allowing 318 total yards per game over their last three tilts.

In terms of scoring offense, the Huskies rank -21-worst with 24 points per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 55th by giving up 19 points per game over their last three contests.

While Northern Illinois has ranked -43-worst in offensive passing yards per game over the last three games (179.3), it ranks 20th-best on defense (137.7 passing yards allowed) during that stretch.

Over the Huskies' last three games, they rank 30th in rushing offense (223 rushing yards per game) and -48-worst in rushing defense (180.3 rushing yards per game surrendered).

The Huskies have covered the spread once, and are 1-2 overall, in their last three games.

In Northern Illinois' past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Week 13 MAC Betting Trends

Northern Illinois Betting Records & Stats

Northern Illinois has posted a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Northern Illinois games have gone over the point total on five of 11 occasions (45.5%).

Northern Illinois has gone 3-4 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 42.9% of those games).

Northern Illinois has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -1200 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Huskies' implied win probability is 92.3%.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi has thrown for 1,891 yards (171.9 ypg) to lead Northern Illinois, completing 57.7% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

Antario Brown has racked up 1,073 yards on 176 carries while finding paydirt nine times.

Gavin Williams has been handed the ball 69 times this year and racked up 345 yards (31.4 per game) with three touchdowns.

Trayvon Rudolph's 463 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 69 times and has totaled 44 receptions and two touchdowns.

Kacper Rutkiewicz has put together a 313-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes on 38 targets.

Grayson Barnes has a total of 291 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

Roy Williams has collected 3.5 sacks to pace the team, while also recording two TFL and 20 tackles.

Raishein Thomas, Northern Illinois' leading tackler, has 48 tackles, two TFL, and two sacks this year.

Nate Valcarel has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 25 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended.

