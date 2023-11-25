Northwestern vs. Belmont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 25
Saturday's contest features the Belmont Bruins (2-3) and the Northwestern Wildcats (3-2) matching up at Dollar Loan Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 80-64 victory for heavily favored Belmont according to our computer prediction. Game time is at TBA ET on November 25.
The Wildcats are coming off of a 90-52 loss to Florida State in their last game on Wednesday.
Northwestern vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at TBA ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
Northwestern vs. Belmont Score Prediction
- Prediction: Belmont 80, Northwestern 64
Northwestern Schedule Analysis
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.
Northwestern 2023-24 Best Wins
- 92-86 at home over UIC (No. 110) on November 9
- 76-68 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 276) on November 19
- 87-69 at home over Omaha (No. 340) on November 12
Northwestern Leaders
- Melannie Daley: 15.6 PTS, 2.6 STL, 54.5 FG%
- Paige Mott: 8.8 PTS, 9 REB, 1.8 BLK, 46.7 FG%
- Caileigh Walsh: 12.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 43.4 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)
- Hailey Weaver: 12.6 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 55 3PT% (11-for-20)
- Caroline Lau: 8 PTS, 9.6 AST, 31.7 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)
Northwestern Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a -64 scoring differential, falling short by 12.8 points per game. They're putting up 71.8 points per game, 123rd in college basketball, and are allowing 84.6 per contest to rank 350th in college basketball.
