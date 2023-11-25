The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-6) and the Northwestern Wildcats (6-5) play on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in a battle of Big Ten opponents.

Illinois is averaging 22.8 points per game on offense this year (97th in the FBS), and is allowing 28.0 points per game (88th) on the other side of the ball. Northwestern has been struggling offensively, ranking 23rd-worst in the FBS with 20.7 points per game. It has been more productive on the other side of the ball, allowing 22.1 points per contest (44th-ranked).

Northwestern vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Northwestern vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Northwestern Illinois 298.4 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.2 (69th) 342.2 (33rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378.2 (57th) 101.4 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.3 (100th) 197.0 (98th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.9 (45th) 7 (4th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (89th) 15 (64th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (104th)

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has recored 1,351 passing yards, or 122.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.7% of his passes and has collected nine touchdowns with four interceptions.

Cam Porter has run for 549 yards on 140 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Anthony Tyus III has compiled 172 yards on 39 carries.

Bryce Kirtz has collected 40 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 589 (53.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 69 times and has four touchdowns.

Cam Johnson has put together a 560-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 43 passes on 69 targets.

A.J. Henning has racked up 341 reciving yards (31.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has thrown for 1,888 yards (171.6 ypg) to lead Illinois, completing 64.8% of his passes and recording 13 touchdown passes compared to 10 interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 282 rushing yards on 94 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Reggie Love III has carried the ball 93 times for a team-high 456 yards on the ground and has found the end zone four times as a runner.

Kaden Feagin has been handed the ball 95 times this year and racked up 438 yards (39.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Williams' 998 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 123 times and has collected 76 catches and five touchdowns.

Pat Bryant has hauled in 38 receptions totaling 528 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Casey Washington's 40 grabs have yielded 452 yards and one touchdown.

