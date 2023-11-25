The Illinois Fighting Illini (5-6) and Northwestern Wildcats (6-5) clash with the Land of Lincoln Trophy the prize on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The Fighting Illini are favored by 5.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the contest.

Northwestern vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Northwestern vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Week 13 Odds

Northwestern vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Northwestern has put together a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Wildcats have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in four of those matchups.

Illinois is 3-8-0 ATS this season.

The Fighting Illini have not covered the spread when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

