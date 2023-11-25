Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Peoria County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Peoria County, Illinois? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Peoria County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Limestone Community High School at United Township High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Chicago High School at Illinois Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Chillicothe, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dunlap High School at Ogden International
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Away Team at Richwoods High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ogden International at Limestone Community High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Galesburg, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Illinois Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Chillicothe, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
