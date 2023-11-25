The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-5) will aim to break a four-game road losing streak when squaring off against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-3) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights

The Cougars make 41.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is seven percentage points lower than the Titans have allowed to their opponents (48.8%).

SIU-Edwardsville has a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.8% from the field.

The Titans are the 348th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 290th.

The 66.7 points per game the Cougars record are 14.1 fewer points than the Titans give up (80.8).

SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

SIU-Edwardsville put up 76.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.

In home games, the Cougars gave up 5.2 fewer points per game (68.8) than in away games (74).

When it comes to three-point shooting, SIU-Edwardsville fared better in home games last year, making 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 35% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 29.7% three-point percentage away from home.

