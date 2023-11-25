The Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) go on the road to meet the Nicholls State Colonels (6-4) at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Southern Illinois has the 74th-ranked offense this year (343.2 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking 12th-best with just 284.5 yards allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Nicholls State ranks 51st in the FCS (369.8 total yards per game) and 72nd on the other side of the ball (363.2 total yards allowed per game).

See more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southern Illinois vs. Nicholls State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Carbondale, Illinois

Carbondale, Illinois Venue: Saluki Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 13 Games

Southern Illinois vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics

Southern Illinois Nicholls State 343.2 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.8 (76th) 284.5 (18th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 363.2 (48th) 113.1 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.4 (39th) 230.1 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.4 (61st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Southern Illinois Stats Leaders

Nic Baker has 2,375 pass yards for Southern Illinois, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Romeir Elliott, has carried the ball 70 times for 364 yards (33.1 per game), scoring seven times.

This season, Lashaun Lester has carried the ball 55 times for 304 yards (27.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Izaiah Hartrup has hauled in 48 receptions for 689 yards (62.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Vinson Davis has reeled in 47 passes while averaging 52 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

D'Ante' Cox has a total of 370 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 27 throws and scoring one touchdown.

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has compiled 2,069 yards on 57.3% passing while recording 13 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Collin Guggenheim, has carried the ball 167 times for 792 yards (79.2 per game) with 11 touchdowns.

Jaylon Spears has racked up 105 carries and totaled 709 yards with six touchdowns while also gaining 256 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr.'s 456 receiving yards (45.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions on 23 targets with four touchdowns.

Neno Lemay has recorded 441 receiving yards (44.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 44 receptions.

Quincy Brown's 28 grabs (on 39 targets) have netted him 287 yards (28.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Southern Illinois or Nicholls State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.