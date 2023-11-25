How to Watch the Southern Illinois vs. Nicholls State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 25
The Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) go on the road to meet the Nicholls State Colonels (6-4) at Saluki Stadium on Saturday, November 25, 2023.
Southern Illinois has the 74th-ranked offense this year (343.2 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking 12th-best with just 284.5 yards allowed per game. In terms of total offense, Nicholls State ranks 51st in the FCS (369.8 total yards per game) and 72nd on the other side of the ball (363.2 total yards allowed per game).
See more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN+.
Southern Illinois vs. Nicholls State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Carbondale, Illinois
- Venue: Saluki Stadium
Southern Illinois vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics
|Southern Illinois
|Nicholls State
|343.2 (66th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|369.8 (76th)
|284.5 (18th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|363.2 (48th)
|113.1 (102nd)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|162.4 (39th)
|230.1 (39th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|207.4 (61st)
|0 (1st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|6 (124th)
|3 (10th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|5 (1st)
Southern Illinois Stats Leaders
- Nic Baker has 2,375 pass yards for Southern Illinois, completing 66.7% of his passes and throwing 15 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Romeir Elliott, has carried the ball 70 times for 364 yards (33.1 per game), scoring seven times.
- This season, Lashaun Lester has carried the ball 55 times for 304 yards (27.6 per game) and four touchdowns.
- Izaiah Hartrup has hauled in 48 receptions for 689 yards (62.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.
- Vinson Davis has reeled in 47 passes while averaging 52 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.
- D'Ante' Cox has a total of 370 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 27 throws and scoring one touchdown.
Nicholls State Stats Leaders
- Pat McQuaide has compiled 2,069 yards on 57.3% passing while recording 13 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Collin Guggenheim, has carried the ball 167 times for 792 yards (79.2 per game) with 11 touchdowns.
- Jaylon Spears has racked up 105 carries and totaled 709 yards with six touchdowns while also gaining 256 yards through the air with three touchdowns.
- David Robinson Jr.'s 456 receiving yards (45.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 27 receptions on 23 targets with four touchdowns.
- Neno Lemay has recorded 441 receiving yards (44.1 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 44 receptions.
- Quincy Brown's 28 grabs (on 39 targets) have netted him 287 yards (28.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
