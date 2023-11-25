Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tazewell County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Tazewell County, Illinois? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tazewell County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson High School at Pekin High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Pekin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richmond-Burton High School at Stillman Valley High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Stillman Valley, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixon High School at Pekin High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Pekin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
