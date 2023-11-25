Pac-12 foes will do battle when the UCLA Bruins (7-4) face the California Golden Bears (5-6) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. In the piece below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is UCLA vs. Cal?

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: UCLA 33, Cal 22

UCLA 33, Cal 22 UCLA is 5-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 71.4% of those games).

The Bruins are 2-1 (winning 80% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Cal has been the underdog in six games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.

The Golden Bears have been at least a +275 moneyline underdog four times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UCLA (-9)



UCLA (-9) In 10 UCLA games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Bruins have been favored by 9 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

In Cal's 10 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Golden Bears have been underdogs by 9 points or more four times this year and covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (50.5)



Over (50.5) UCLA and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's over/under of 50.5 points just twice this season.

This season, six of Cal's games have ended with a score higher than 50.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 59 points per game, 8.5 points more than the point total of 50.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55 58 53 Implied Total AVG 32.3 35.3 30.3 ATS Record 4-6-0 1-3-0 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 1-9-0 0-4-0 1-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-2 3-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-2 0-0 1-2

Cal

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 54.8 56.2 53.3 Implied Total AVG 32.9 32.2 33.6 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-2-0 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-3-0 3-2-0 4-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 2-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-6 0-3 0-3

