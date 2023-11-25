The UIC Flames (4-1) will look to build on a four-game winning run when they visit the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Revolutionaries have won five games in a row.

UIC vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other MVC Games

UIC Stats Insights

The Flames make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.1 percentage points higher than the Revolutionaries have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).

In games UIC shoots higher than 36.2% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.

The Flames are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Revolutionaries sit at 29th.

The Flames average 77.0 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 70.8 the Revolutionaries give up.

UIC has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 70.8 points.

UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last season, UIC put up 4.4 more points per game (68.5) than it did on the road (64.1).

In home games, the Flames allowed 7.2 fewer points per game (68.3) than away from home (75.5).

In terms of total threes made, UIC performed better at home last season, draining 7.9 per game, compared to 7.7 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.0% clip in away games.

UIC Upcoming Schedule