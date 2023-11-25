How to Watch UIC vs. George Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The UIC Flames (4-1) will look to build on a four-game winning run when they visit the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Revolutionaries have won five games in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
UIC vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other MVC Games
UIC Stats Insights
- The Flames make 49.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 13.1 percentage points higher than the Revolutionaries have allowed to their opponents (36.2%).
- In games UIC shoots higher than 36.2% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Flames are the 120th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Revolutionaries sit at 29th.
- The Flames average 77.0 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 70.8 the Revolutionaries give up.
- UIC has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 70.8 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UIC Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last season, UIC put up 4.4 more points per game (68.5) than it did on the road (64.1).
- In home games, the Flames allowed 7.2 fewer points per game (68.3) than away from home (75.5).
- In terms of total threes made, UIC performed better at home last season, draining 7.9 per game, compared to 7.7 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 32.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.0% clip in away games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UIC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|W 72-67
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|11/19/2023
|Aurora
|W 99-48
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|11/24/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 70-40
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|George Washington
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/30/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Credit Union 1 Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Jacksonville State
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.