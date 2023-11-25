UIC vs. George Washington: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 25
The UIC Flames (4-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when they visit the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Revolutionaries have won five games in a row.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UIC vs. George Washington matchup.
UIC vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
UIC vs. George Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UIC Moneyline
|George Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UIC (-1.5)
|147.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|UIC (-2.5)
|148.5
|-108
|-111
UIC vs. George Washington Betting Trends
- UIC has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.
- Games featuring the Flames have hit the over just once this season.
- George Washington is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
- This season, games featuring the Revolutionaries have gone over the point total twice.
UIC Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- UIC is 27th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (37th).
- UIC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.
