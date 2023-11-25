The UIC Flames (4-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when they visit the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 25, 2023. The Revolutionaries have won five games in a row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UIC vs. George Washington matchup.

UIC vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

UIC vs. George Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UIC Moneyline George Washington Moneyline BetMGM UIC (-1.5) 147.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UIC (-2.5) 148.5 -108 -111 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UIC vs. George Washington Betting Trends

UIC has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.

Games featuring the Flames have hit the over just once this season.

George Washington is 4-1-0 ATS this season.

This season, games featuring the Revolutionaries have gone over the point total twice.

UIC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 UIC is 27th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much higher than its computer rankings (37th).

UIC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

