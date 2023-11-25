Saturday's contest that pits the UIC Flames (4-1) against the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) at Baha Mar Convention Center has a projected final score of 75-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UIC, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:00 PM on November 25.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UIC vs. George Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

UIC vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 75, George Washington 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UIC vs. George Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: UIC (-4.5)

UIC (-4.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

George Washington is 4-1-0 against the spread, while UIC's ATS record this season is 4-0-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Revolutionaries are 2-3-0 and the Flames are 1-3-0.

UIC Performance Insights

The Flames have a +90 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.0 points per game. They're putting up 77.0 points per game, 152nd in college basketball, and are allowing 59.0 per contest to rank 12th in college basketball.

The 35.0 rebounds per game UIC accumulates rank 120th in the nation, 5.2 more than the 29.8 its opponents grab.

UIC hits 8.6 three-pointers per game (83rd in college basketball), 4.2 more than its opponents. It shoots 38.7% from beyond the arc (43rd in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 21.0%.

UIC forces 13.0 turnovers per game (140th in college basketball) while committing 13.8 (289th in college basketball).

