The UIC Flames (4-1) will meet the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

UIC vs. George Washington Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 25

Saturday, November 25 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

UIC Players to Watch

Maximus Edwards: 16.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Garrett Johnson: 16.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK James Bishop: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Babatunde Akingbola: 3.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.8 BLK

George Washington Players to Watch

UIC vs. George Washington Stat Comparison

George Washington Rank George Washington AVG UIC AVG UIC Rank 27th 86.6 Points Scored 77.0 152nd 176th 70.8 Points Allowed 59.0 12th 29th 39.0 Rebounds 35.0 120th 358th 5.2 Off. Rebounds 8.6 229th 27th 10.0 3pt Made 8.6 83rd 185th 13.2 Assists 15.2 88th 319th 14.4 Turnovers 13.8 289th

