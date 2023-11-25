UIC vs. George Washington November 25 Tickets & Start Time
The UIC Flames (4-1) will meet the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.
UIC vs. George Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 25
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
UIC Players to Watch
- Maximus Edwards: 16.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Garrett Johnson: 16.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- James Bishop: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Darren Buchanan Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Babatunde Akingbola: 3.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.8 BLK
George Washington Players to Watch
UIC vs. George Washington Stat Comparison
|George Washington Rank
|George Washington AVG
|UIC AVG
|UIC Rank
|27th
|86.6
|Points Scored
|77.0
|152nd
|176th
|70.8
|Points Allowed
|59.0
|12th
|29th
|39.0
|Rebounds
|35.0
|120th
|358th
|5.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|229th
|27th
|10.0
|3pt Made
|8.6
|83rd
|185th
|13.2
|Assists
|15.2
|88th
|319th
|14.4
|Turnovers
|13.8
|289th
