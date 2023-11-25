A pair of hot teams square off when the UIC Flames (4-1) visit the George Washington Revolutionaries (5-0) on Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Flames are 1.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Revolutionaries, winners of five straight. The over/under for the matchup is set at 147.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UIC vs. George Washington Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 25, 2023

Saturday, November 25, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UIC -1.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UIC Betting Records & Stats

UIC's matchups have gone over 147.5 points just once this season (in four outings).

UIC's games this season have had an average of 136 points, 11.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Flames have compiled a 4-0-0 record against the spread.

UIC won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Flames have played as a favorite of -125 or more once this season and won that game.

UIC has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UIC vs. George Washington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UIC 1 25% 77 163.6 59 129.8 142.0 George Washington 2 40% 86.6 163.6 70.8 129.8 151.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UIC Insights & Trends

The Flames put up 77 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 70.8 the Revolutionaries give up.

When UIC totals more than 70.8 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UIC vs. George Washington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UIC 4-0-0 1-0 1-3-0 George Washington 4-1-0 1-0 2-3-0

UIC vs. George Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UIC George Washington 7-8 Home Record 11-6 3-11 Away Record 5-6 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 64.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.