Week 13 of the college football schedule includes six games with Pac-12 teams in action. Keep reading to see up-to-date key players and results.

Oregon State vs. Oregon

Week 13 Pac-12 Results

Oregon 31 Oregon State 7

  • Pregame Favorite: Oregon (-14)
  • Pregame Total: 61.5

Oregon Leaders

  • Passing: Bo Nix (33-for-40, 367 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jordan James (7 ATT, 43 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Tez Johnson (13 TAR, 11 REC, 137 YDS)

Oregon State Leaders

  • Passing: D.J. Uiagalelei (19-for-35, 220 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Damien Martinez (13 ATT, 38 YDS)
  • Receiving: Anthony Gould (12 TAR, 6 REC, 85 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

OregonOregon State
480Total Yards273
367Passing Yards220
113Rushing Yards53
0Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 13 Pac-12 Games

Colorado Buffaloes at Utah Utes

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Utah (-20.5)

No. 16 Arizona Wildcats at Arizona State Sun Devils

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Arizona (-12.5)

Washington State Cougars at No. 4 Washington Huskies

  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Washington (-15.5)

No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Stanford Cardinal

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Stanford Stadium
  • TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Notre Dame (-25.5)

California Golden Bears at UCLA Bruins

  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 25
  • Venue: Rose Bowl
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: UCLA (-9)

