Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Williamson County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Williamson County, Illinois, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Williamson County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marion High School at O'Fallon High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gwendolyn Brooks College Prep High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Jacksonville, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
