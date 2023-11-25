Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:34 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Winnebago County, Illinois today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jefferson High School at Pekin High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on November 25
- Location: Pekin, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockford Lutheran High School at Thornton Township High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jefferson High School at Illinois Valley Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Chillicothe, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Charles North High School at Boylan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: Rockford, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
