Illinois High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodford County Today - November 25
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Woodford County, Illinois? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Woodford County, Illinois High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roanoke-Benson High School at Cornerstone Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 25
- Location: El Paso, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Olympia High School at El Paso-Gridley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 25
- Location: El Paso, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
